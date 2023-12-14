Kirk Herbstreit Loses His Marbles On Florida State Fans Claiming Bias By Analyst

Videos by OutKick

We’re almost at the two-week mark since Florida State missed out on the College Football Playoff, and FSU fans are still out for blood after their undefeated team (13-0) fell short of the postseason.

One guy who’s certainly caught up on the college football scene, Kirk Herbstreit, can’t get pesky FSU fans out of his mentions. Herb hit a boiling point on Wednesday with a lengthy tirade on X calling for Florida State fans to WAKE UP to the reality that the committee could favor the most interesting teams, not necessarily the most deserving.

Kirk Herbstreit Goes On LONG Tirade Against Bitter FSU Fans

Angry Florida State fans are accusing Herbstreit of a pro-Alabama bias.

The state of Florida is so worked up about missing the Playoff that the attorney general launched a probe into the matter.

FSU fans have been on the hunt for Herbstreit, notably after he picked Alabama earlier in the season to advance to the postseason over a team like FSU, and before ‘Noles QB Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending injury in mid-November.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 31: Kirk Herbstreit before a game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Crimson Tide ultimately became the team to eke into the postseason after defeating Georgia for the SEC crown.

The exceptional win by Nick Saban and crew went a long way for the committee, and Alabama received the fourth and final spot in the Playoff — joining Michigan, Texas and Washington.

Kirk picked them then, and he’ll pick them again.

Is he wrong? (He sure ain’t!)

Herbstreit stuck to his guns against the criticism in his online rant. He pointed out that Alabama is simply a better pick than FSU, if people look beyond the one-loss season versus the undefeated season, respectively.

“Because Alabama is BETTER!! Period!” Herbstreit posted on X, armed with exclamation points and a disregard for spacing (c’mon Kirk).

“So is Texas, so is Michigan, so is Washington, so is Oregon, so is Georgia. I watch 10-15 games a week live from September-early December. I think I’m allowed to have an opinion on who I think is BETTER!!”

Herbstreit went with the blunt truth: no one’s picking a team relying on their second and third-string QBs for the postseason.

‘Bama Was The Better Pick

Also, in the final year of a four-team Playoff selection before the number is bumped to 12 next year, why not insert ‘Bama to make the last year of this Playoff format interesting?

“If FSU doesn’t like [it is not] ‘The BEST 4’ tell the conference commissioners to change the protocol to “MOST DESERVING.” Until then I and everyone else is certainly is allowed to give an opinion in a subjective discussion!! Don’t like it-change it.

“It’s funny when FSU went ahead of The U [Miami] in 2000 after [Char-ron] Dorsey and the boys beat the Noles and FSU went instead of a deserving Canes team to the BCS Championship where they lost to Oklahoma I didn’t hear from all of you about the system being rigged and it’s not fair.

“You were big fans of the turnout back then-of course most of you, in this despicable lunatic fringe, probably didn’t even know about 2000 when the Noles got the benefit over a GREAT Miami team!”

People may not like Herbstreit’s matter-of-fact tone with picking Alabama but he’s also paid a living to give his opinion. And since there is always one bickering group that will feel snubbed out of any selection, Herbstreit knows that this kind of outrage has to be natural.

Should FSU feel wronged for going undefeated, even if it was against ‘lesser’ competition, and missing the Playoff? Sure, who wouldn’t feel snubbed after a season like that?

But was the committee wrong to make the ‘necessary evil’ pick, along with Herbstreit? Not one bit.