Kirk Herbstreit Opens Fire On Haters After Florida State Disaster, Claims They’re Conspiracy Theorists

Kirk Herbstreit is going on offense against his haters and critics.

The ESPN star was one of the biggest voices pushing for Florida State to be left out of the playoff after Jordan Travis’ injury, and that’s exactly what the committee did.

A one-loss Alabama team was selected for the fourth spot in the field over the 13-0 and ACC champs FSU Seminoles.

The decision lit the college football world on fire. People are absolutely livid, and for good reason. How does an undefeated P5 team get kept out? The anger is certainly justified, and a lot of that anger has been directed at Herbstreit.

Well, he’s now firing back.

Kirk Herbstreit responds to his haters. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit responds to criticism.

“I didn’t know I voted. I had an opinion. Everybody has an opinion. It’s subjective. …A lot of people don’t understand the cluster. All these people that are upset, did they ever break down when they get to a cluster of teams, this is what the committee is asked to follow? Have you ever heard that? When they b*tch and complain. They don’t like facts. They don’t like information. They like conspiracy theories,” Herbstreit said last Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Herbstreit also took aim at “people that are radical and upset and throwing conspiracy theories out there that aren’t true.”

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, there are some who have argued ESPN put its thumb on the scale to get Alabama in over FSU because it’s better for TV ratings.

There’s literally no evidence to suggest that’s actually true, and a very tiny minority of people are making that claim. Herbstreit is trying to frame it like that’s the majority of his critics. That’s simply not the case.

People are upset with him because he seemingly decided the Seminoles shouldn’t get in even before the team finished 13-0. He appeared to make a decision on FSU’s fate before the season even ended. That’s why people are upset. No, he didn’t get an actual vote, but he has a massive platform. This isn’t hard to figure out.

Kirk Herbstreit goes OFF on the CFP committee about who to put in the playoff 😳



🎥 via: @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/srlCyBXj0O — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 30, 2023

Now, he's labeling people against him as conspiracy theorists. It's right out of the woke media's playbook! Agree with me or you're buying into conspiracies! I'm mostly kidding, but the point remains Herbstreit brought this on himself. He's not a victim at all.