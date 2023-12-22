Kirk Herbstreit Butchers Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani’s Name: ‘Sho-han Oh-tony’

Videos by OutKick

The dog days of an NFL schedule may be catching up to Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit found himself tongue-tied during Week 16’s Thursday night matchup between the Rams and Saints. New Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani made an appearance at SoFi Stadium for the primetime game — treated to the ultimate welcome mat by the Rams.

Amazon’s broadcast eventually highlighted Ohtani’s cameo at SoFI, and Herbstreit absolutely gave up halfway through pronouncing “Shohei Ohtani.” Herbstreit called the Dodger “Sho-han Oh’tony,” butchering a household name in an almost unforgivable way.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – (L-R) Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (L) look on during the first quarter of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – (L-R) Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with agent Nez Balelo prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Typically, it’s Al Michaels who’s slurring and dozing off in the broadcast. This Amazon crew absolutely can’t wait for this year to be over.

WATCH:

All eyes were on Ohtani’s visit to SoFi on Thursday, in part, due to rumors swirling around a potential Yoshinobu Yamamoto cameo, which never transpired.

The Japanese ace (Yamamoto) continues to vet the Dodgers and Yankees as potential landing spots. Meanwhile, Ohtani anticipates a year at DH with L.A. as he recovers from his second Tommy John surgery.