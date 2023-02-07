Kirk Ferentz’s Son Amends Iowa Contract After Atrocious Season

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Ferentz’s son Brian will be working under a slightly different contract at Iowa in 2023.

Brian had a very rough season in 2022 as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, and as the team struggled mightily on offense, Kirk faced calls to fire his son.

Not only did Kirk Ferentz not fire his son as the team’s OC, but he made it clear that he won’t be going anywhere ahead of the 2023 season.

However, he did agree to tweak his contract.

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz amends his contract. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brian Ferentz amends his deal.

Ferentz’s new deal cuts his pay $50,000 to $850,000 for the upcoming season and his two-year rolling contract has been paused, according to U.S. News & World Report.

If Iowa wins seven games and averages 25 points a game on offense, he’ll be paid a $112,500 bonus, get his salary bumped to $925,000 and go back to having a rolling contract.

Brian Ferentz agrees to amended contract at Iowa. Iowa’s offense struggled in 2022. What are the terms of his new deal? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

However, if things continue to go poorly, he might be shown the exit. The contract includes a line that states, “If Coach does not meet the Designated Performance Objectives, the agreement will terminate on June 30, 2024.”

That would seem to indicate his back is against the wall.

Iowa had a terrible offense in 2022.

The Hawkeyes averaged just 17.7 points a game and scored more than 30 points just once and scored under 20 seven times.

In the entire 2022 season, Iowa threw just seven touchdowns and a grand total of 2,037 passing yards. The offense was simply brutal, and that’s why fans wanted Brian Ferentz shown the exit.

That’s not going to happen for at least another year, but the fact his contract has been amended does signal his margin for error is disappearing.

Brian Ferentz amends his contract. Lots of fans want him fired. Will Iowa keep him into the 2024 season? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Fans will soon find out in 2023 whether or not Ferentz will be sticking around. If he has a repeat on 2022, his contract allows for the Hawkeyes to dump him. For the sake of the program and his job, he better hope there’s a huge improvement this upcoming season.