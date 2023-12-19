Kirk Ferentz Throws Serious Shade At USC And Lincoln Riley While Reminding Everyone He’s The Ultimate Football Guy

Videos by OutKick

Iowa’s offense was absolutely putrid this season as the Hawkeyes ranked dead last in all of college football averaging just 240 yards per game. Despite their inability to do anything offensively, Iowa still won 10 games and played for a Big Ten championship. And head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t want anyone to forget that.

Speaking ahead of his team’s bowl game against Tennessee, Ferentz was asked about the hiring of a new offensive coordinator to replace his son, Brian.

Instead of going full coach-speak mode and talking about the very real culture he’s built at Iowa, Ferentz elected to make an example out of USC and head coach Lincoln Riley. Ferentz took the time to remind folks that while Riley’s offense may be electric, winning is all that matters, and his Hawkeyes did much more of that this season than the Trojans.

“I think there’s a guy that entered the conference recently that came with widely acclaimed offensive stats and all that. That’s usually how those guys become well known because of whatever they’re doing — throwing it, running it, wishbone. But then you look a little deeper, so what’s this guy’s wins per game?” Ferentz asked the press.

While it may have been unclear who Ferentz was talking about at the start of his comment he was sure to let everyone know that yes, USC was the program he was referring to.

“There’s a school on the West Coast right now that’s gonna recommit to defense. They gave up 42 to Tulane last year in a bowl game, at a place where Ronnie Lott played. So, now they’re gonna think about defense, you know?” Ferentz later continued.

Some may take Ferentz’s comments and claim that they’re just the latest example that today’s college football has passed him by, but on the other hand, every single thing he said was true.

Sure, Iowa’s offense is slow, boring, and very rarely finds the endzone but the Hawkeyes have won eight or more games since the 2015 season to go along with a 6-2 record during the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020.

It’s understandable for the Iowa fans out there who want to watch a high-powered offense instead of a team that averaged 16.6 points per game last season, but winning is winning, and Ferentz does that in droves.