Iowa OC Job Posting Has Some Bizarre Qualifications

Videos by OutKick

Iowa is in search of a new offensive coordinator and candidates will need to know a lot more than just how to score.

Brian Ferentz’s time with the program is over as soon as the clock hits zero in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Tennessee.

Despite winning 10 games this season, the Hawkeyes made the decision to dump Kirk Ferentz’s son as OC. It’s been a long time coming.

The public job posting is now up and I must admit, it caught my attention for some unexpected reasons.

Iowa is searching for a new OC. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa lists job posting for new offensive coordinator.

The following is actually listed under required qualifications:

Excellent oral and written communication skills as demonstrated through public speaking engagements, clinician experience, and/or use of effective and creative training/coaching techniques;

Extensive knowledge of and the ability to: Utilize basic Microsoft Office productivity software including X.O.’s Thunder® software; Operate effectively within a highly regulated team environment including effective organization and administrative skills.

A valid U.S. driving license and the ability to meet and maintain University of Iowa Driving Program standards.

I’m sorry, we’re now requiring college football coaches to know how to use Microsoft Office, have a valid driver’s license and apparently be a grade-A public speaker?

Does Iowa have any idea how few people are great public speakers? It’s not many. I consider myself outstanding on the mic, but I do this for a living. College football coaches are paid to score the football – not give speeches.

Who will Kirk Ferentz hire as OC? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Are some coaches great speakers? Sure. Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney are excellent, and Mike Leach was the gold standard before his unfortunate death. They’re the exception to the rule. It’s not normal. Most coaches aren’t built for that life.

As for a driver’s license, aren’t these guys making big money? What if a guy wants to hire a driver? What if he has a DUI but can score 80 a game? Is Iowa really keep his resume out of the running?

It even gets better in the desired qualifications section:

Basic knowledge and understanding of the professionalism and intensity necessary to successfully contribute to a Division I athletics program;

Extensive proficiency and ability to: utilize a video analysis system (please specify); utilize an online recruiting database (ex: ACS, XOs Scout, etc.); maintain productive, long-term relationships with staff, students, prospects, coaches, and patrons.



As someone who used to work in college athletics, I can speak from firsthand knowledge that virtually no coach has any idea how to “utilize a video analysis system.” And what do we mean by “professionalism?” Does hitting up wing night at the strip club count? If so, I have some names for you.

Iowa needs a new offensive coordinator after dumping Brian Ferentz. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Iowa needs a guy who can put points on the board. It shouldn’t matter if he just got out of prison. As long as he can score, the Hawkeyes should consider him. That’s how desperate the situation is in Iowa City. Fire away with your suggestions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.