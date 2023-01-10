Leaked Audio Of Potential Kirby Smart National Championship Pregame Speech To Georgia Is Pure Adrenaline

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football National Championship on Monday night and did so in utterly dominant fashion. Georgia never gave TCU a chance.

The Horned Frogs scored on a Max Duggan touchdown run with 4:45 left in the first quarter, but that was it. They never found the end zone again.

Meanwhile, the reigning national champions continued their reign with 65 points and a stifling defense. The numbers tell the full story, and it’s rather lopsided.

Here is the breakdown:

TCU total offense: 188 yards 152 passing yards, 36 rushing yards

UGA total offense: 589 yards 335 passing yards, 254 rushing yards

TCU first downs: 10

UGA first downs: 31

TCU punts: 5

UGA punts: 1

TCU turnovers: 3

UGA turnovers: 0

TCU time of possession: 23:01

UGA time of possession: 36:59

TCU 3rd down efficiency: 2/11

UGA 3rd down efficiency: 9/13

Enough said.

The Bulldogs lost just one of their last 30 games, by 17 to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4, 2021, but that was it. They went undefeated in 2022 and capped things off with an exclamation point.

While Georgia was undeniably the better team, and it also may have been the most motivated.

Kirby Smart had his guys ready to play.

Audio from what is believed to be Smart’s pregame speech to his team leaked during Monday’s game. While the exact source and timeframe is unconfirmed, it sounds like the 47-year-old head coach, and his comments about not being cautious goes along with a lot of what he said in the postgame press conference.

The speech will have you ready to run through a wall, and if it was said to the team prior to the CFP National Championship, it certainly had them ready to run through a wall. They went out and smacked the Frogs both on and off of the field.

Here is the NSFW audio of what appears to be Smart’s pregame speech:

Assuming that it is Smart in the clip that leaked on Monday, it is not his first legendary speech. He is known to get his team ready for war.

Here are just a few examples:

“ALL I WANNA DO IS F*CKIN EAT!!!” Kirby Smart (2018) pic.twitter.com/6WQBrRzyvV — K.P. Boatright (@keithpaul26) November 30, 2018

Georgia went back-to-back and Kirby Smart is on top of the college football world once again.