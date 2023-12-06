King Charles Is Clearly Not A Star Wars Guy Or Math Guy After He Asked Natalie Portman If She Was In The Original Star Wars That Came Out Before She Was Born

Videos by OutKick

Not that anyone thought he was the type to hit up fan conventions or get into arguments about the importance Jar Jar Binks played in turning power over to the Galactic Empire on Reddit, but King Charles is not a Star Wars guy.

To be honest, according to a story Natalie Portman told in a recent interview he may not even be much for math or even how time works.

Portman — who played Padmé Amidala in the prequels — appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live and told the story about a run-in she had with the then-future monarch.

According to Variety, Portman was talking about the UK premiere of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace in 1999. As you may recall, before that film totally left everyone disappointed, there was a ton of buzz around it. So much so, that members of the Royal Family showed up to see the thrilling space epic centered around a trade dispute.

“I remember Prince Charles, he was then Prince Charles, asked me if I was in the originals. I was like, ‘No, I’m 18!’ But he was very friendly.”

Well, at least he was friendly…

The Original Star Wars Came Out Before Portman Was Even Born

Natalie Portman was born in 1981. That’s 4 years after the original film came out. Hell, she was still born a year and change too late to even be in The Empire Strikes Back.

That should have been pretty obvious.

If you can think back to The Phantom Menace — and ignore all the nonsense that made everyone hate that movie — you’ll recall that Portman looked very young in that movie. She was around 18 and looked it.

So, what made King Charles think she would’ve played a role in the original flick which came out in 1977, several years before she was even born?”

There aren’t any kids in that movie either. The closest you come to anything kid-sized are the Jawas and the poor guy who had to spend the entire shoot in the Tunisian desert crammed inside of R2-D2.

I get the Royal Family is notoriously out of touch, but Star Wars was kind of a big deal back then.

Oh, well. It doesn’t seem like Portman was too bothered by it. She had other things to worry about back then.

Like how she would make her performance in Episode II believable despite a complete lack of chemistry with Hayden Christensen.

