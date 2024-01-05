Kim Mulkey Was The Least Excited Person About LSU’s ‘Dress Like Kim Mulkey’ Night

Videos by OutKick

If you attended last night’s LSU women’s basketball game and didn’t know any better, you would have thought Kim Mulkey has a lot of sisters.

During last night’s game against the Missouri Tigers, the LSU head coach was everywhere. On the team’s bench, in the nosebleeds, on the sidelines…oh my!

At least, that’s what it looked like at first blush. After taking a closer look, it was just a bunch of (LSU) Tigers fans dressing up to look like Mulkey.

That’s because the home team promoted a “Dress like Kim Mulkey” night for SEC matchup. The fans sure as heck understood the assignment.

Despite losing the game 92-72, Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton appreciated the atmosphere the fans created by partaking in the promotion. She even noted that if she had heard about it sooner, she would have walked in in a Mulkey costume as well.

I asked Pingeton about #LSU’s promo tonight “Dress like Kim Mulkey.”



She said if she had known about the promo sooner, she might would’ve bought a wig and some flashy clothes to create some excitement: pic.twitter.com/h7bcI8t84P — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) January 5, 2024

Despite all the support and hype that the evening generated for her, Mulkey was the least excited person in the building. The day before last night’s game, she said that if the school’s marketing department asked her opinion on the promotion, she would have said no.

Tomorrow night, LSU Women's Basketball opens up SEC play with "Dress like Kim Mulkey" night. The 61 year old fashion icon shared the decision was made without consulting her.



"Look like Kim Mulkey night or something? That's a scary a** thought" pic.twitter.com/Tq4skqsgh4 — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) January 3, 2024

“I didn’t approve of it. I don’t know who decided to do whatever,” Mulkey said. “But if it helps somebody buy another ticket…God I’d hate to see who thinks they look like me. People were talking about ‘Dress (to) look like Kim Mulkey Night.’ That’s a scary a– thought. They better have lots of wrinkles, lots of gray hair, and I guess sequins.”

In any case, she learned she’s got quite the loyal fanbase, and got the win against a conference opponent. That should be enough to make up for their displeasure with the evening.