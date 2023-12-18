Kim Mulkey Gets Tossed For Going Ballistic On Officials …With LSU Up By 40

Videos by OutKick

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey went ballistic on the officials in a game against Northwestern State.

With her Tigers up 71-30 late in the fourth quarter, guard Aneesah Morrow attempted to draw a charge. However, officials called a block on Morrow, which Mulkey thought was a bad call.

Even in a blowout, coaches still find things to nitpick, that’s fairly normal. But what’s not normal is the extent to which Mulkey absolutely lost it over an inconsequential call in a 40-point blowout.

quite the Sunday here at the PMAC



Kim Mulkey is HOTTTTT#LSU pic.twitter.com/4vXtSK5f2W — ABBY ALONZO (@abbigail_alonzo) December 17, 2023

Ironically, Angel Reese played a huge role in trying to restrain her coach. I guess she felt obligated to help the coach that shielded her from receiving criticism during her suspension. But her efforts didn’t stop Mulkey from getting ejected. The Tigers won 81-36.

No matter the level of competition of the sport you coach, this is absolutely unacceptable. Referees make calls you don’t agree with all the time. That does not give you the right to erupt on the officials when you’re up 40 points.

Kim Mulkey Offered A So-So Apology After The Game

Unsurprisingly, Mulkey seemed somewhat dismissive of her temper tantrum in her postgame conference. She started offering an apology, which was the right thing to do. But then she tried to make it seem that this incident is a fairly normal thing for coaches to do.

Kim Mulkey on getting tossed.



After this video, she said: “it was precious. Angel was grabbing me and she yelled out, “Kramer come help me! She was calling for my son in the stands to come get me.”#LSU pic.twitter.com/PDkq68p17d — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) December 17, 2023

“Who knew you’d get an ovation for getting tossed. (The official) did the right thing, I don’t question that,” Mulkey said. “I think I helped him, I said ‘I’m not leaving you better toss me.’ I appreciate officials that know what you’re trying to do out there. I don’t appreciate bad calls, but it’s part of coaching guys.”

Mulkey might need to refine her perspective on what coaching involves. Coaching involves creating a game plan, teaching players about the game, and offering leadership. It does not involve exploding at officials in a game that’s well in hand.

Enter this story under “Kim Mulkey being insufferable.”