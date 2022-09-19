Kim Kardashian Drops $70 Million On Cindy Crawford’s Old House

Kim Kardashian has officially made it in life. In one of the most inspiring stories in American pop culture history, Kim rose from nothing (yes, her dad was OJ’s lawyer) to the new owner of a $70 million Malibu home with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean.

The 7,400 sq. ft. home, which used to be owned by Cindy Crawford before she sold it to a hedge fund manager for $45 million four years ago, is the perfect place to go chasing sunsets.

Plus, scumbags will have a hard time infiltrating this compound that is reportedly protected by a massive hedge wall and a “towering gate.”

It’s the perfect hideout for the 41-year-old Kardashian as she plans her next move from becoming a billionaire to a multi-billionaire.

Adrian Anz / Coldwell Banker

According to the real estate listing, Kardashian’s new place has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, all sorts of living space in which reality shows can be shot from multiple angles, and doors that open up and allow Kim to suck down the saltwater air.

Yes, there’s a gym to stay fit and a tennis court to hit some forehands between reality shoots. There’s a semi-formal dining space where the Kardashians can eat their avocado toast and listen to the waves crash against the beach.

This place really has it all besides a lawn to mow.

That’s too bad. At $70 million, you’d think the house would have a little bit of space to reconnect with your roots by firing up the Toro and getting a mow in while watching the sun go down on a Thursday night.

