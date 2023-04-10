Kim Kardashian (Yes, That Kim Kardashian) Will Star In New ‘American Horror Story’ Season

Videos by OutKick

Kim Kardashian is dipping her toes into the horror game.

The popular social media personality and reality TV personality will star in the 12th season of “American Horror Story” from Ryan Murphy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Emma Roberts, who has been featured in several seasons, will also be in the latest episodes of the FX saga.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” Murphy told THR about bringing Kardashian into the series.

Kardashian teased the news on her social media with a very sinister clip.

Does Kim Kardashian joining “American Horror Story” make sense?

This seems like a decision that is straight out of left field. This doesn’t really make much sense at all. Specific details on her role aren’t known, but when you think of horror, you don’t think Kim Kardashian. You just don’t. When you think about Kim K, you think about beauty products, social media, reality TV and Ray J.

At its best, “American Horror Story” is as good as any show on TV. Season one was a HUGE success for FX. It was the most chilling show basic cable had seen up to that point.

Season two was also amazing, three was okay, six was great and nine was exceptional. However, “American Horror Story” has also had some terrible seasons. Just look at the ones not listed above.

Seven, Eight, 10 and 11 were borderline unwatchable at points. The show’s power has dropped off, and that makes you wonder if this is some kind of hail Mary from Ryan Murphy. Say whatever you want about Kim Kardashian, but she does have a ton of loyal fans.

Does that translate to a ratings boost? Probably, but will the quality be solid? Viewers have already seen a very steady decline. Season one was a mega-hit. The last few seasons were unbelievably bad. As an entertainment fanatic, I find it hard to believe Kim Kardashian is the solution.

The 12th season sounds intriguing.

THR reported that for the first time in the show’s history, it will be based on source material. Specifically, season 12 of “AHS” is based on the upcoming book “Delicate Condition” from Danielle Valentine. The plot is described as, “a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

That’s definitely enough to hook “AHS” fans. However, I’m still not convinced this is a good idea or will end well.

Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star. She’s not known for making bangers. You wouldn’t ask an NBA player to just slide into the NHL because they’re good at their own sport. That’s not how life works. Being able to draw eyes on reality TV doesn’t mean you should be in a very serious and dark show.

Kim Kardashian is joining “American Horror Story.” (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty)

Of course, I’ve been wrong before. Maybe Kim Kardashian will crush it. I’m just insanely skeptical that this pans out well.