New ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Trailer Promises Violence, Pain And Mystery

“Killers of the Flower Moon” definitely looks like it might be the film of the year.

The Apple movie from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro tells the true story of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma dying in mysterious and violent circumstances that couldn’t be solved.

Eventually, outside investigators were brought in so people could get to the bottom of what happened to the incredibly wealthy and oil-funded group. The Osage Nation murder killings played a major role in the creation of the FBI.

Now, Scorsese and DiCaprio will bring the book (titled the same as the movie) to life. It’s going to be a chilling and must-watch journey, judging from the latest trailer.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” looks amazing.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are both known for making amazing movies. That’s not anything new at all.

Both have been major players for decades in the industry, but “Killers of the Flower Moon” looks like it might take things to the next level.

I don’t want to spoil anything, but I will say the true story and the book the film is based on are incredibly dark. It’s an incredibly horrifying moment from American history.

The preview makes it clear nothing will be held back. That’s good. The Osage Nation killings are a story that needs to be told much more than it has been so far.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” A new trailer was released Wednesday. (Credit: Apple TV)

You can catch “Killers of the Flower Moon” starting October 20. There’s a good chance it’s going to clean up during awards season. I’d also recommend giving the book from David Grann a read beforehand if you can. It will grab you from the first page and refuse to let go.