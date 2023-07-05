Chilling ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Trailer Previews Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possibly Darkest Role

Videos by OutKick

Another trailer is out for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and it looks like Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film will be a very sinister ride.

The highly-anticipated film from Martin Scorsese is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. Hype is absolutely off the charts. There’s been whispers it could be one of DiCaprio’s best roles, and judging from the previews, that appears to be very likely.

Apple describes the plot as follows:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

The new preview will send expectations soaring. To say it looks dark would be an understatement. It definitely seems like DiCaprio might be gearing up for a second Academy Award.

Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” looks amazing.

This movie looks like it’s going to be epic. Will it be the best movie of 2023? That remains to be seen, but it definitely has a shot.

For those of you who don’t know, the film is based on true events in Oklahoma that were chronicled in a book of the same name from David Grann.

Without spoiling anything, it’s one of the most horrifying and darkest events in modern America history. Members of Osage Nation gained immense wealth due to oil, people started dying and a massive investigation happened to figure out what the hell was going on. I won’t get into more specific details to avoid ruining it, but it’s worth researching if you’re interested in history.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” looks like an incredible movie. (Credit: Apple TV+)

The first trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” was outstanding and got people amped up. This one is next level.

If you’re not pumped for this movie, I really don’t know what to tell you. It looks like it’s going to be an all-time great.

You can catch “Killers of the Flower Moon” starting October 20. Expect this movie to be a major contender during the awards season.