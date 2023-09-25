‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Inside Look Released, Looks Like The Best Film Of 2023

Videos by OutKick

“Killers of the Flower Moon” continues to look like it will be the film of the year.

The highly-anticipated Martin Scorcese film with Leonardo DiCaprio tells the story of the Osage Nation and the murders that rocked the Oklahoma-based group in the 1920s.

It’s one of the most devastating stories in American history, and it’s one many don’t even know about. That will all change when “Killers of the Flower Moon” hits theaters October 20.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” looks outstanding. (Credit: Apple TV+)

In just about a month, fans will get to see a movie that has hit a deafening level of hype. A new inside look at the film was released for fans early Monday morning, and it will only send expectations soaring even higher.

It’s a great way to catch up on the subject matter if you never read the book from David Grann.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” should be outstanding.

For those of you who haven’t already read the book from David Grann, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an outstanding read.

You can easily get through it in a day if you clear your schedule. It’s absolutely addicting, and without spoiling much, the book is guaranteed to raise some tough questions, entertain, intrigue and take readers on a historical ride.

Soon, DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone will bring the story to life on the big screen. Without spoiling anything, the story is incredibly troubling at its core.

It’s like something you could have seen out of peak “Yellowstone,” but it’s very true. The murders of Osage Nation members also helped give rise to the FBI. Won’t say anything more than that because it’d give too much away, but it’s an incredible tale.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” hits theaters October 20. (Credit: Apple TV+)

You can catch “Killers of the Flower Moon” starting October 20 in theaters. It’s definitely one we’ll be covering here at OutKick with a full review once the time comes. Wouldn’t miss it!