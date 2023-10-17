‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Consultant Disappointed Leonardo DiCaprio Is The Focus Of The Movie

Videos by OutKick

“Killers of the Flower Moon” hits theaters later this week, and there’s already controversy swirling around it.

WARNING: THERE WILL BE SOME MILD SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The Martin Scorsese film tells the story of the murder of Osage Nation members in the 1920s in Oklahoma. The Osage Nation had grown incredibly wealthy thanks to having land plentiful with oil, and many then started dying in mysterious and violent ways.

The situation was one of the early steps toward the FBI being formed, and the story with Leonardo DiCaprio will now come to millions of people Oct. 20.

However, Osage language consultant Christopher Cote is a bit disappointed that DiCaprio – one of the most recognizable faces in the world – is the focus as Ernest Burkhart.

Instead, he would have preferred Lily Gladstone’s character Mollie was the focal point of the highly-anticipated movie.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” language consultant complains about film’s focus.

Cote spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, and made it clear he had some “strong opinions” about the final cut.

“As an Osage, I really wanted this to be from the perspective of Mollie and what her family experienced, but I think it would take an Osage to do that. Martin Scorsese not being Osage, I think he did a great job representing our people, but this history is being told almost from the perspective of Ernest Burkhart [DiCaprio’s character] and they kind of give him this conscience and kind of depict that there’s love. But when somebody conspires to murder your entire family, that’s not love. That’s not love, that’s just beyond abuse,” Cote said.

He added, “I think in the end, the question that you can be left with is: How long will you be complacent with racism? How long will you go along with something and not say something, not speak up, how long will you be complacent? I think that’s because this film isn’t made for an Osage audience, it was made for everybody, not Osage. For those that have been disenfranchised, they can relate, but for other countries that have their acts and their history of repression, this is an opportunity for them to ask themselves this question of morality, and that’s how I feel about this film.”

Is the criticism a bit much?

This really seems like Cote is stretching for an issue that just simply isn’t there. You don’t put Leonardo DiCaprio in a movie, and not have him be the focus.

He’s one of the highest-paid and most popular entertainers on Earth. There probably aren’t five actors in the country capable of matching his name recognition.

Why would Martin Scorsese cast him and then not have him be front and center? Ernest Burkhart – without spoiling much – is a focal part of the real events, the book from David Grann and clearly the movie.

Has anyone reading this right now ever heard of Lily Gladstone? I certainly had not. Let me know differently if you have at david.hookstead@outkick.com.

She’s appeared in “Billions,” “Reservation Dogs” and nothing else that really sticks out. Martin Scorsese isn’t going to make a relatively unknown person the focus of a film and sideline DiCaprio – a household name.

Fortunately, the movie comes out in just a couple days. That means everyone can see “Killers of the Flower Moon” and decide for themselves. Personally, I expect it to be great, and Cote’s complaints don’t change that. If you think I’m wrong or agree with my assessment, make sure to email me at david.hookstead@outkick.com.