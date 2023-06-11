‘Succession’ Star Offers Sobering Reaction To Show’s Tragic Ending: ‘Very Much Alone’

Videos by OutKick

Kieran Culkin doesn’t have a positive interpretation of the ending of Roman’s “Succession” storyline.

The HBO series recently wrapped up, and the show ended with none of the Roy children winning. In fact, the final moments of the show were incredibly tragic as it looked like Kendall might be ready to kill himself following his inability to keep the empire his father built.

The one character who looked like he might be okay was Roman. Viewers were left seeing him sitting at a bar with a martini cracking a slight smile.

It looked like all the pressure on him was finally gone and he could live life. That’s how many fans – myself included – interpreted the ending.

Well, Kieran Culkin definitely didn’t see it as a positive.

Where do u even begin to unpack this? A glimmer of freedom. Then the realisation of eternal pain & suffering. 😩 Kieran Culkin just take all the Emmys #Succession #Roman pic.twitter.com/Boo3SHXH7y — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜. (@LocalStigmatic) May 30, 2023

Kieran Culkin reacts to tragic “Succession” ending.

“None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end. I’ve heard that interpretation, and I think that’s interesting. A lot of people just go, ‘Well, he’s got tons of money — he’ll be fine!’ Which just isn’t really the case for these people. I don’t think it’s as simple as, ‘Well, I guess I’ve got my riches and my martini, I’m fine.’ I don’t think he’s OK. No,” Culkin told Variety when discussing the show’s incredibly tragic ending.

The man famous for playing for Roman Roy further added, “I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it’s done, and he’s out, and they’re all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has f*cking nobody. That’s it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it’s not like we’re gonna get together for a beer. He’s very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?”

Kieran Culkin discusses the tragic ending of “Succession.” (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2023 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

It was a brutal ending.

Well, I guess this pours cold water on the idea Roman ultimately was going to be okay. Perhaps that wasn’t a glimmer of hope after all.

That’s certainly not the picture Kieran Culkin painted when talking to Variety. He seemed to think Roman’s “Succession” ending was just as tragic as everyone else.

It was obvious Kendall and Shiv were destroyed and gutted. Shiv had to watch the man she stepped all over win and Kendall lost the only thing he wanted in life.

However, it really did appear Roman would be okay. It was made clear he never wanted to be a leader. He only pursued it because of pressure from Logan.

Kieran Culkin didn’t view Roman’s “Succession” ending as a positive. (Credit: HBO)

Have any specific reactions to the hit series ending? Let us know in the comments below! Culkin’s comments about the ending of “Succession” might come as a surprise to many of you.