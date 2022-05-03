Kids Run Out Onto Field During Blue Jays Game While Fans Cheer On

On Friday night, the visiting Houston Astros were taking the Blue Jays to the woodshed. In the top of the sixth inning alone, the Astros drove in five runs to take a commanding 10-4 lead, and Blue Jays fans were eager for anything to distract them from the dismal numbers on the scoreboard.

And that’s when two young fans delivered. Per Complex, during the bottom of the sixth, two utes — allegedly aged 11 — ran onto the field to steal a few minutes of fame and give fans something to cheer about.

And cheer, they did. But those cheers quickly turned to boos when security intervened. Though one kid managed to leg out some version of double and make it all the way to second base, both ultimately ended up on the wrong side of some security guards who take their jobs very, very seriously.

Check it out:

Look, we understand that security cannot tolerate any fans, regardless of age, disrupting play. We also know that fans on the field pose a risk to the safety of players, umpires, coaches, and other fans.

But this is Canada, which means these 11-years-olds have been masked up and jabbed for the past year and a half. They found their moment of freedom, and they took it. If PM Justin Trudeau’s COVID protocol was any indication, the long arm of the security protocols was always going to rein them back in. No need to body slam them for having a bit of fun.

We applaud the one youngster for hamming it up for all it was worth. He clearly pretends to collapse as security attempts to rush him away. This kid had one shot at glory, and he milked it for all it was worth.

Seems like the fans in Toronto agree. Respect, kid.