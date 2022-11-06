‘Fraud’: Kid Rock Rips Oprah For Endorsing John Fetterman

Kid Rock isn’t a big fan of Oprah Winfrey.
The famous talk show host recently endorsed Democrat John Fetterman for Senate in the race against Republican Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, and Kid Rock certainly found that a bit odd.
After all, Dr. Oz got his start appearing on Oprah’s show more than a decade ago. You’d think someone you worked with and known for years is who you would endorse. That’s not the case with Oprah.
“Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud,” the “All Summer Long” singer tweeted Saturday.
The tweet has also gone mega-viral. As of Sunday morning, it has more than 18,000 retweets and 123,000 likes.
It certainly seems a bit off to endorse John Fetterman, who has trouble speaking after suffering a stroke, over a guy you worked with and felt comfortable with coming on your show.
“I’ll tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Oprah explained when giving her endorsement, according to Fox News.
Yet, she didn’t seem to explain why Dr. Oz was good enough to be a part of her business and brand, but not good enough to endorse now. Isn’t that a question that should be answered?
Oprah isn’t the only person Kid Rock has kept it real with.
It’s also not a surprise Kid Rock has decided to shoot straight on Twitter. He famously called Joy Behar a “b*tch” in one of the funniest moments in live TV history.
The legendary rocker also took a shot at Taylor Swift for getting political because she wants to “suck the door knob off Hollyweird” in order to get in movies.
Now, he’s called out Oprah for choosing John Fetterman over a man she has close ties to. Say whatever you want about Kid Rock, but you can’t ever say he doesn’t keep it real.
That man only knows how to speak his mind, and there’s never a filter.
Will Oprah’s endorsement make a difference on people in PA? We’ll find out Tuesday night. If current polling data is accurate, Dr. Oz should be able to squeak out a tight one over Fetterman.