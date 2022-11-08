‘F**k You’: Kid Rock Tells Hilarious Story About Meeting Obama

Kid Rock had a very interesting encounter with former President Barack Obama.

The super rocker was asked by MTV to play Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, and while everything seemed awesome, things hit a snag when Kid Rock was asked to meet the President, but his biracial son – Robert James Ritchie Jr. – was told to stay behind.

As soon as Kid Rock got in front of Obama, he made his pitch to have his son meet Obama.

Kid Rock shares a story about meeting former President Barack Obama. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

“Michelle looked beautiful. Barack is as cool as a cucumber in a bowl of hot sauce. We say hello. He says, ‘Tell me what’s going on, Rock. What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘I’ll tell you what’s going on. My son is sitting out the door. He’s mixed. His mother’s black. Kind of a big deal if you’d like to say hi to him for a second.’ He’s like, ‘Sure. Bring him in.’ I look at the Secret Service guy and I’m like, ‘F**k you.’ This is how guys talk. It’s f**king fun,” the legendary rocker explained while appearing on Bill Maher’s podcast.

You can watch the famous “Devil Without a Cause” singer break it all down below.

There’s a lesson to be learned from Kid Rock.

We need more stuff like this in America. Stories like this one from Kid Rock are exactly what people need to hear.

Right now, America feels incredibly fractured. At the very least, it seems like that’s the way people want us to feel.

Believe it or not, we have a lot more in common than we do that separates us. Kid Rock is an openly conservative dude who openly admitted he didn’t like Obama’s policies.

Kid Rock shares story about meeting Kid Rock in 2009 with his son. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for PCA)

Barack Obama was a liberal President who was unpopular with lots of Americans. Yet, behind closed doors, the two of them shared a funny moment when Kid Rock’s son wanted to meet the first black President.

Just because people disagree doesn’t mean you can’t get along. America would be a lot better if we spent more time drinking beer cutting it up instead of going after each other.

Kid Rock shared a funny story about meeting Barack Obama. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

If Kid Rock can drop an f-bomb to the Secret Service while meeting a President he disagreed with, I think you can find some common ground with the people around you.