Kickoff Football Season with a $200 Bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook

Football season is just around the corner and DraftKings Sportsbook is celebrating by giving new users an incredible opportunity to make some cash. Simply sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and get an instant $200 in free bets when you make a $5 bet on any NFL, college football, or UFC market.

This could very well be the best new user promotion you see the rest of the season from any sportsbook.

Outkick readers can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link or the image below.

This promotion is for an instant bonus, meaning your pick doesn’t need to win for you to collect the $200 in free bets. It’s that easy!

Best of all, you can bet on ANY team. So, if you think the Tennessee Volunteers are going to dismantle Ball State on 8/27, throw $5 on the Vols to win by 32, and don’t look back. If the NFL is more your speed, bet on literally any team to win Week 1.

So, if you’re new to sports betting and thinking about opening an account for football season, this opening weekend boost is the perfect way to start. You’ve got a solid opportunity to build your bankroll with the DraftKings Sportsbook!

Bet $5; win $200. It doesn’t get much better than that. Lock in this incredible offer NOW.