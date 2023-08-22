UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Says There Are Only Two Genders, Is Baffled By Anyone Who Thinks Differently

Videos by OutKick

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks the gender discourse in America is absolutely insane.

Debates about gender in America have hit a deafening pitch, and the topic is incredibly divisive. Specifically, people in growing numbers have had enough of men destroying and dominating women’s sports. Ever since Lia Thomas got in the pool for Penn, there’s been a massive shift.

People simply aren’t okay with ignoring biological realities when it comes to male and female athletes and what locker rooms should be used. You can now add the Russian fighter to the list of people who think it’s crazy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says there are only two genders. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Khabib Nurmagomedov says there’s only two genders.

“I grew up in very traditional place with a very traditional family. I am very happy with this. I’m from big mountains, and we have only two genders,” Khabib told Patrick Bet-David during a recent interview.

He also spoke about being in California and being utterly confused by bathrooms that were not separated by genders. It’s clear he doesn’t have one second of time for people who believe all the gender nonsense.

Check out the clip below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares the story of the first time he came across ‘all gender’ restrooms in California.



“I’m from big mountains, and we have only two genders” 😭😭😭



🎥 @PBDsPodcast pic.twitter.com/1jql0fUqwI — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 21, 2023

Khabib didn’t mince words with his thoughts on how many genders there are.

That’s about as blunt as it gets when it comes to thoughts on gender in America and the rest of the world.

Khabib truly didn’t even seem to understand what PBD was asking at first. More than two genders? Yeah, that’s not something he’s going to entertain.

“I see only woman and man. There is no between,” he stated with a matter of fact tone. Yeah, that doesn’t leave much room for disagreement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov baffled by gender insanity. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We live in a time where speaking out is pretty rare. People fear losing their jobs, being ostracized by society and having their reputations destroyed for believing there are only two genders. Imagine explaining this situation to someone a decade ago. Nobody would have believed we’d be here, but we are. Fortunately, it feels like the tide is turning. Khabib Nurmagomedov speaking out is just the latest sign of that fact.