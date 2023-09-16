Kevin Porter Jr. Alleged Assault on Girlfriend Didn’t Result In Broken Neck Bone, According To New Report

Videos by OutKick

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is asking the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to drop second-degree assault charges for his alleged attack on his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick.

That’s after Gondrezick’s lawyer, Robert Hantman, said the allegations aren’t entirely accurate.

“Statements that were attributed to her were not her words,” Hantman said. “She says he didn’t strike her repeatedly. He’s a big guy. If he hit her repeatedly, she’d have a broken jaw.”

Police arrested Porter on Monday after staff at the Millennium Hotel in Manhattan found Gondrezick in a hallway covered in blood. According to Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curze, Gondrezick had a laceration near her right eye and a fractured bone in her neck.

New Details Revealed In Case Against Kevin Porter Jr.

Fox News Digital has discovered Porter did not actually break Gondrezick’s neck. Rather, the former WNBA player has a congenital defect that was mistaken for a cracked vertebra.

“This was a condition she was born with that had little effect on her and was not a result of fresh trauma,” forensic pathologist Michael Baden said.

Porter currently faces charges of second-degree assault for the neck fracture, second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. But given this new information, Porter’s team is asking the office to immediately drop the second-degree felony assault charge, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Meanwhile, Hantman said Gondrezick is frustrated her story has been blown out of proportion.

“According to her, she wasn’t being strangled. That was an exaggeration,” Hantman said. “She doesn’t want the public to think that what was said by the government were her words.”

Regardless, the assault allegation stands.

And this isn’t the first time Porter has been accused of attacking Gondrezick. He once rammed his car into hers, according to prosecutors. He’s also previously been accused of assaulting a woman in Cleveland, though charges were never brought.

Amid the new allegations, the Rockets are looking to trade Porter. The 23 year old is currently under contract with the team for $63.4 million.

Porter is due back in court on Oct. 16. If the D.A. drops the felony assault, he’ll still face a maximum of seven years behind bars for the strangulation charge.