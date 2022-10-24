Kevin Nash Comments On Son’s Death, Says ‘Alcoholism’ Took His Life

WWE Hall-of-Fame wrestler Kevin Nash suffered the tragic loss of his 26-year-old son, Tristen Nash, last week.

After days of grieving, Nash went on his Kliq this Podcast, to share details on Tristen’s passing. He noted an issue with alcoholism as the tragic cause of his death.

Kevin detailed that Tristen died of cardiac arrest, triggered by his withdrawal from drinking after deciding to go cold turkey. Both Kevin and Tristen decided to give up drinking entirely.

TRISTEN NASH, SON OF WRESTLING STAR KEVIN NASH, PASSED AWAY ON SCOTT HALL’S BIRTHDAY

“The seizure caused a cardiac arrest,” Nash said. “He was basically dead in his room on the floor with an EMT working on him and they got him back, got him in the ambulance, and tried to save his life. So, to the people at Halifax Hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you.

“We both had decided that we were going to stop drinking. So, it was a situation where we both went cold turkey. I don’t think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day and you get a headache.”

The only reason this podcast exists is because of Tristen Nash.



Last week, the world lost a loving, considerate & talented person. This week @RealKevinNash beautifully honors his son as we all carry ❤️ for #T. @KayfabeSean @adfreeshows



Join us at https://t.co/k8jrPHmRpC 🤘 pic.twitter.com/pWcrX3G4c0 — Kliq This Podcast (@KliqThisPodcast) October 24, 2022

Kevin Nash Remembers Son Tristen, Friend Scott Hall

Kevin had already been mourning the loss of longtime wrestling partner, Scott Hall, who passed because of substance abuse.

“This is my cross to bear. It’s alcoholism. It took one of my dearest friends, it took Scott, and now it’s taken my son,” he said.

“Alcohol is such a nasty drug, and it’s a drug. Anybody out there, if you haven’t drank, you’ve probably done yourself an incredible service,” Nash added.

“I have spent half my life glamorizing the rock ‘n’ roll, hard-charging, hard-drinking, drug-partying, wrestling world that I grew up in and lived in, and I really need to take a step back from that and go, ‘You’re part of the problem, Nash, you glamorize a lifestyle that kills people and you’ve got to stop doing that.’”

He discussed the amount of support pouring out from the rest of the wrestling world, including outreach from Ric Flair.

“One of the people I reached out to — when Ric Flair sent me a message, and was telling me he loved me, and ‘Anything I could do.’ The thing is when you’re one of the boys, it’s not just lip service. Ric reached out to me and I said, ‘Can we talk?’ He said, ‘Sure.’”

“My son was autistic. My son had Asperger’s, my son was very highly educated, very high IQ but my son was autistic on top of all those things. My wife and I learned so much from him because he was always exploring and investigating…”

This photo of Kevin Nash and his son breaks my heart man. Nobody should ever go through a tragedy like this. pic.twitter.com/MqDzGPVwGq — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) October 24, 2022