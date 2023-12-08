Kevin McCallister’s Grocery List Has Increased 248% Since The Iconic Scene In ‘Home Alone’

Videos by OutKick

Times were so much simpler, and cheaper, in 1990. I don’t remember that year because I wasn’t alive yet, but as a 90s baby, I’ll go to bat for that decade anytime I can. That’s the year that one of the great, most re-watchable films of all time, ‘Home Alone,’ was released and Kevin McCallister changed Christmas forever.

While the entire movie is one memorable scene, one that stands out is when young Kevin ventures to the grocery store for some essentials. The price of those goods 33 years ago was much, much cheaper than they are in today’s age of Bidenomics and inflation.

McCallister buys a half gallon of milk, a half gallon of orange juice, bread, a TV dinner, frozen mac and cheese, toilet paper, laundry detergent, cling wrap, a pack of army men, and dryer sheets for a total of $19.83.

The ‘Home Alone’ Grocery List Has Gone Way, Way Up In Cost

The increase in price from then to now is expected, given that that’s just how the world works. But the fact that it has gone up nearly 250% puts things into perspective. What’s even more alarming is how much that haul of goods costs today compared to just one year ago.

According to Fox News, McCallister’s 10 items cost $44.40 in 2022. Fast-forward 365 days later and that grocery list now costs shoppers $72.28.

That massive spike in price for those of us who live in the real world and actually make note of a budget for groceries aren’t shocked at all by those numbers.

I think it may be illegal to walk into a grocery store and spend less than $50 these days, honestly.

A recent Fox News poll shows that many people (67%) do not see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to these crazy prices and the economy turning towards the better.