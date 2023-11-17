Kevin Harvick Buys Ricky Bobby’s Mansion For $6.75 Million

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Harvick just completed his final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. And he celebrated in the most fitting way possible: by purchasing a multi-million-dollar lakefront mansion.

But it’s not just any mansion. It’s Ricky Bobby’s mansion.

Harvick and his wife DeLana purchased the the 12,042-square-foot home in late October for $6.75 million. It sits on 1.31 acres at Lake Norman in Cornelius, N.C., and it was the on-screen residence for Will Ferrell’s character in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

On a scale of 1 to 100, it’s easily a 94.

(Berkshire Hathaway Carolinas Realty)

(Berkshire Hathaway)

The house has six-bedrooms, so there’s plenty of room for friends to crash after they feast on fried chicken, fast food and tacos. The Harvicks can also piss excellence in any of the mansion’s nine bathrooms.

The estate also features a billiards room and a panic room with a vault door and a sweet bar.

(Berkshire Hathaway)

(Berkshire Hathaway)

And he got a deal on it, too!

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the home underwent a full renovation after it was last sold for $4 million in 2018. It had listed for $9.9 million in February, so the Harvicks saved a cool $3.2 million.

Kevin Harvick ranks 10th on NASCAR’s all-time list with 60 wins on the Cup circuit over his 23-year career. He’s not settling down just yet, though. The 2014 Cup Series champ does plan to continue competing in Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races. And he’ll join NASCAR on Fox as a broadcaster in 2024.

If he does find some downtime, Harvick can enjoy his two boat docks, private beach, putting green, infinity pool and hot tub.

Not a bad place to spend retirement.

