Kevin Hart doesn’t understand why anyone would love nudist colonies.

During an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” Channing Crowder regaled the star comedian with stories about his experiences at nudist colonies with his wife Aja. As the former Dolphins player made clear, he just likes to be around naked people.

Hart didn’t understand at all and was visibly shaken during the exchange. “I just want to get clear on something. You all just hanging out or are you all f**king these people,” the comedian bluntly asked.

“We don’t get down, but we just like to be around naked people together…We just like to be around naked people,” Crowder responded.

I think a lot of people can relate to Hart’s reaction during that exchange. Seriously, what was Channing talking about and why did he even bring it up?

This right here is the look of a man who is truly and utterly confused and disgusted.

You can’t fake that kind of expression. You simply can’t! It’s either an authentic reaction or it doesn’t happen. I think it’s safe to say here Hart’s reaction is about as real as it gets, and why wouldn’t it be?

A former NFL player was trying to talk about nudist colonies like it’s a totally normal situation! I don’t know, folks.

Does it sound normal to you? It definitely doesn’t to me!

