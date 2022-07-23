Kevin Durant Shoots Down Twitter User Offering Personal PR Services

It never hurts to shoot your shot, right?

For nearly everyone that tries to reach a celebrity or famous athlete to make their business proposal, there’s little to no hope of success.

Most never have an interaction with the person in question, let alone get a potentially encouraging response.

But that’s exactly what happened for one intrepid Twitter user who tweeted at Kevin Durant to hire him, saying he had “so much stuff to fix over there on his behalf.”

Durant responded, asking what exactly about his personal brand needed fixing.

The suggestions did not go over particularly well.

According to the Twitter user, Durant needs to “clean up these media narratives that were never in your character.” Another suggestion was to “shine more light” on his philanthropy, while restructuring his “fashion sense.”

Durant’s response immediately shot those ideas down:

Undoubtedly the most confusing suggestions were that Durant needed to get a “luxury dog for stress release,” and that he needed to improve his choice of clothes.

Presumably any dog would work for stress release, and insulting someone’s fashion sense almost never goes well. Durant’s “beat it kid,” quite succinctly sums up the most appropriate reaction.

This Twitter user must have experienced an incredibly dramatic shift in emotions in just a few minutes.

First, he sends a tweet he never expects KD to actually see. Then he gets the opportunity to actually pitch his ideas to Durant, and for one brief moment, have the hope that he might be running PR for one of the most famous and influential athletes on earth.

Then it all comes crashing down when Durant rejects his plans.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, but you also miss 100% of shots when you criticize Kevin Durant’s fashion sense.