Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets in NBA Bombshell: Report

With the start of free agency just hours away, the first Woj bomb has dropped. But it has nothing to do with free agency.
ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has requested a trade and Nets general manager Sean Marks is working on finding a trade partner.
Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022
The news comes just days after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option for the upcoming season. Wojnarowski is reporting that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two of the teams that Durant has on his “wish list.”
“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal,” Wojnarowski posted to Twitter. “With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022
This is a breaking news story.
Contract doesn’t matter, trade for him now, 2 years later you have this same problem. The NBA sucks because the players have WAY too much power, especially the stars. I watch my favorite team and no one else, even though my team will likely never win a title. NHL overall is a far better product. NBA could fix it by forcing the players into a hard cap, but that ship has sailed.