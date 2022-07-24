Kevin Durant Joins TikTok, Seems Confused By It

Maybe the NBA offseason and waiting for news of how his trade request is progressing is getting to him, but Kevin Durant can’t stop making internet news these days.

While trying to leave the Nets for greener pastures after a disappointing 2021-2022 playoffs resulted in an ugly series sweep by the Celtics, Durant appears to be spending a lot more time online.

On Friday, he rejected a pitch from an intrepid Twitter user hoping to secure Durant as a PR client to refresh his image:

Then on Saturday, he joined TikTok, posting a short video expressing his apparent confusion either with how the platform works or how to operate it:

Durant, of course, could have made the video for comedic effect, or perhaps he took Twitter’s advice to heart, thinking that TikTok could help his PR efforts.

By signing up, Durant joins a number of other NBA stars who’ve joined the social media platform such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Several of those players have exceptional TikTok accounts, so Durant has plenty to compete with to turn his new platform into one of the best in the league.