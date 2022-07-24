Kevin Durant Joins TikTok, Seems Confused By It

Maybe the NBA offseason and waiting for news of how his trade request is progressing is getting to him, but Kevin Durant can’t stop making internet news these days.

While trying to leave the Nets for greener pastures after a disappointing 2021-2022 playoffs resulted in an ugly series sweep by the Celtics, Durant appears to be spending a lot more time online.

On Friday, he rejected a pitch from an intrepid Twitter user hoping to secure Durant as a PR client to refresh his image:

Kevin Durant Shoots Down Twitter User Offering Personal PR Services

Then on Saturday, he joined TikTok, posting a short video expressing his apparent confusion either with how the platform works or how to operate it:

Durant, of course, could have made the video for comedic effect, or perhaps he took Twitter’s advice to heart, thinking that TikTok could help his PR efforts.

By signing up, Durant joins a number of other NBA stars who’ve joined the social media platform such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Several of those players have exceptional TikTok accounts, so Durant has plenty to compete with to turn his new platform into one of the best in the league.

Written by Ian Miller

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, ice cream expert and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, eating as much pizza as humanly possible, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. Follow him on Twitter.

