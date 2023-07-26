Kevin Durant Called Up NBA Commissioner Adam Silver To Get Weed Removed From League’s Banned Substance List

Videos by OutKick

Earlier this year the NBA and NBA Player’s Association agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that state players will no longer be drug tested for weed and be allowed to invest in marijuana companies. Players that indulge in the devil’s lettuce may want to send a thank you note to Kevin Durant.

Durant, who has openly discussed his use of weed in the past, recently explained that he called NBA commissioner Adam Silver to get the ball rolling on removing marijuana from the league’s banned substance list.

Kevin Durant played a role in getting weed removed from the NBA banned substance list. (Getty Images)

Part of Durant’s pitch to Silver was explaining to him that weed “doesn’t affect you in any negative way.”

“I actually called him and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list,” Durant said during a special event called ‘Game Plan,’ according to Mediaite. “I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world; that this stigma behind it wasn’t as negative as it was before. It doesn’t affect you in any negative way.”

“It’s the NBA, man … Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

Durant certainly isn’t wrong in saying that smoking weed has become practically normal behavior in most cities around the United States and in many countries around the world.

The NBA completely getting rid of drug tests for marijuana takes the NFL’s similar policy to an entirely different level. NFL players are still required to test for marijuana, but only once per year at the start of training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently estimated that at least 80% of NFL players use marijuana, but based on Durant’s comments, the NBA may have the NFL beat in that category.