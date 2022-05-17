Kevin Durant Advocates For Weed During David Letterman Interview

The Nets season ended in late April, but that hasn’t stopped Kevin Durant from continuing to work.

Brooklyn’s biggest superstar is pulling offseason double duty, using his time away from the court to advocate for the use of marijuana, while simultaneously promoting WeedMaps – an app that helps users locate marijuana dispensaries.

Durant’s doing so while sampling the goods, admitting to famed talk show host David Letterman that “I’m actually high right now.”

KD spoke candidly to Letterman for a soon to be released episode of the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

After telling Letterman he began smoking pot around the age of 22, Durant then pivoted towards why marijuana is misunderstood. “To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit,” said Durant. “Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine.”

In addition to briefly discussing his own marijuana use, Durant shared with Letterman the reason why he decided to partner with WeedMaps. “Trying to figure out ways to change the narrative around athletes and marijuana,” said Durant.

KD’s comments were made available during a just more than two minute trailer released by the streaming service. The full interview will be available on May 20th. Seemingly the perfect opportunity to get high, ’cause it’s Friday, you ain’t got no job and you ain’t got shit to do.

