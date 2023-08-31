Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner had no interest in discussing staying on “Yellowstone,” according to court documents.

Costner plays John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network western, but it’s unclear at this moment whether he will ever appear in another episode.

The series will end with season five, which is currently on a mid-season break. When will it return? Your guess is as good as mine. It was supposed to return this summer, that was pushed to November and that now looks like it absolutely won’t happen.

The latest update about Costner paints an even darker picture of the show’s future.

Kevin Costner might never play John Dutton again. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner allegedly wouldn’t discuss his future on “Yellowstone.”

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly show his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is claiming he wouldn’t discuss his future on the series.

Her attorneys claim the legendary actor “refused to answer questions about whether he was offered the opportunity” to continue on the show for more seasons “or if he simply chose to quit” the Taylor Sheridan production.

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are going through a brutal divorce. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Her attorneys are allegedly questioning whether or not stopping “Yellowstone” is an attempt to lower his income during the divorce, according to the same report.

As an outside observer, that seems unlikely. There were major issues with Kevin Costner and “Yellowstone” before Christine Baumgartner and the show’s star started divorce proceedings.

What does this mean for the future of the show?

Does Costner allegedly refusing to discuss a further role on “Yellowstone” mean anything for the second half of season five?

The only thing it shows is Costner appears pretty committed to putting “Yellowstone” behind him. Of course, that’s been the status quo for months at this point.

It’s hard to argue this fundamentally changes anything. It’s just the latest sign fans likely won’t get the ending we deserve after years of investment.

At this point, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Costner doesn’t show up for another episode and Sheridan figures out a way to explain his death at the start of season five, part two.

Will Kevin Costner ever return to “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s hope Sheridan gets it figured out and Costner rides out “Yellowstone” to the end. I’m just not holding my breath and I know many other fans feel the same.