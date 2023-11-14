Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Future Reportedly Looks Very Ominous

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” fans continue to hold out hope Kevin Costner might return, but the situation reportedly isn’t trending in the correct direction.

Season five went on a midseason break right at the start of 2023, and it was originally supposed to return this past summer.

However, issues behind the scenes with Kevin Costner and multiple strikes pushed the show’s return to November. With every new update, it looked less and less likely the man famous for playing John Dutton would ever wear a cowboy hat again on the hit neo-Western.

Then, Paramount Network announced the show wouldn’t return until November 2024, and while that wasn’t a great update, it did provide fans a window of optimism there would be enough time to bring Costner back into the fold.

Might be time to stop holding your breath.

“Yellowstone” is slated to return November 2024. Fans are eager to see if Kevin Costner will be in the final episodes. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner unlikely to return on “Yellowstone.”

Fans holding out hope to see Costner close out the series as John Dutton are in for a rough update. Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni revealed a return simply isn’t likely to be in the cards.

“My understanding is that, as of now, he is not gonna be in those episodes,” Belloni said on his podcast “The Town,” according to Country Living.

That’s an update fans had been hoping to not ever hear, but deep down, I think a lot of fans have made peace with Costern’s run as John Dutton being over.

Kevin Costner unlikely to return to “Yellowstone.” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Where will “Yellowstone” go with Costner not involved?

If Costner never returns – which seems likely – then Taylor Sheridan will have to find a way to kill off John Dutton without ever seeing the character again.

Will that be an explosion? A health issue? It’s impossible to say, but it obviously can’t be a huge gunfight as that would require Costner to be involved.

My money is on explosion. John Dutton already got shot up once. Can’t do that again. Need something fresh and new. A bomb taking out his motorcade would get it done.

“Yellowstone” fans can’t wait to find out how the series will end. (Photo: Emerson Miller for Paramount)

The only thing I know for sure is that fans deserve a great ending from Sheridan and everyone else involved. We’ve poured countless hours into the series ever since the 2018 premiere, and through all the chaos and carnage of the series, only more people have been drawn in. Now, it’s time to find out how the saga of the Duttons and the battle to protect the ranch ends. As a massive fan, I truly can’t wait. I would love for Kevin Costner to return, but can also live with any ending that satisfies. Give me your ending prediction to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.