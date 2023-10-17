Kevin Costner Reportedly Spent Shocking Amount Of Own Money To Bankroll New Movies

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner reportedly reached deep into his own pockets to fund “Horizon: An American Saga.”

The “Yellowstone” star’s time on the hit western show is likely over (send me your predictions on how the show will end at david.hookstead@outkick.com), and one of the reasons why is he wanted to shoot his new movie series.

A teaser recently dropped for “Horizon: An American Saga,” and it does look like it’s loaded with potential. The story will be told over the course of two movies released summer 2024.

No matter what you think about the “Yellowstone” debacle, there’s no question Costner knows how to make great Westerns. Turns out that he also might have had to spend a massive chunk of his own money.

Costner had $20 million in expenses for the film he covered with his own money, according to Fox4News.com.

He also mortgaged 10 acres of $50 million, oceanfront property to get funding for the movie, according to Deadline (via the same Fox4News.com report).

That means the “Yellowstone” star is on the hook in a big way financially for “Horizon: An American Saga.”

The situation reminds me of the “Entourage” storyline where Vince and E poured all their money into making “Medellín,” and it ended in disaster. The movie bombed and they lost all their money.

Putting up your own money in any venture can be risky. That’s why smart people always say use other people’s money.

Well, Kevin Costner decided to pour $20 million of his own money and mortgage some property in order to make “Horizon: An American Saga.” That means he’s on the hook if this situation goes south and it bombs at the box office.

On the other hand, he stands to make a ton of money if it blows up. Given he already has a baked in audience thanks to his old films and “Yellowstone,” success seems likely.

Kevin Costner spent millions of his own money to make “Horizon: An American Saga.” (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The first “Horizon: An American Saga” film drops June 28, 2024, and the second will come out a couple months later in August. I’m sure both will be great, and for the sake of Costner’s bank account, he better hope that’s the case.