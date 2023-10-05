First Look Released For Kevin Costner’s New Western Film Series, Promises Gunfights

Videos by OutKick

The first look at “Horizon: An American Saga” with Kevin Costner has arrived.

The highly-anticipated Western has been in the works for years, and there’s been nonstop whispers and chatters about it. A main reason why is the film saga is believed to be one of the reasons Costner is no longer doing “Yellowstone.” If you believe the reports, the face of Taylor Sheridan’s most famous show didn’t feel like he had enough time for both, and “Horizon” took precedent.

Well, seeing as how it might have ended the best show on TV, it better be damn good. The first look is certainly promising.

First poster for ‘HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA’, directed by & starring Kevin Costner.



Both films release in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Gs11ZAmaxE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 5, 2023

“Horizon: An American Saga” teaser released.

The plot of the two films is described as:

“Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Does that get the fans excited? Well, do yourself a favor, take a seat and soak up the first preview below. It will have Costner fans ready to run through a wall.

It looks like an incredibly fun Western film series.

The first film is slated to hit theaters June 28, 2024 and the second film will hit theaters August 16, 2024. That means fans are guaranteed two major Western films next summer.

Again, if you’re a fan of “Yellowstone” and Westerns in general, it’s hard to imagine you’re not pretty excited about “Horizon: An American Saga.”

Kevin Costner stars in “Horizon: An American Saga.” (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Putting aside the “Yellowstone” drama, there’s no doubt Kevin Costner is an outstanding actor who makes great Western content.

“Yellowstone,” “Open Range,” “Wyatt Earp” and “Dances With Wolves” are all considered pretty notable in the genre.

Now, the man responsible for playing John Dutton is giving fans two more films from that world next summer. Again, they better be amazing if they played a role in Costner’s time on “Yellowstone” ending.

Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga” looks awesome. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

While the teaser was just a bit to wet the whistle, there’s no doubt expectations will be sky high once summer 2024 rolls around. The first full trailer for “Horizon: An American Saga” might set the internet on fire!