Paramount Network Official Predicts Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Future

“Yellowstone” fans have the clearest indication yet Kevin Costner isn’t leaving the show.

As OutKick has covered extensively, there’s been serious worry Costner’s time on the hit western as John Dutton is nearing a rapid end.

As a backup, a spinoff with Matthew McConaughey is moving forward no matter what happens with the original saga.

Now, it sounds like fans can breathe easy because it sounds like Paramount Network is very confident Kevin Costner isn’t going anywhere.

Kevin Costner likely staying on “Yellowstone” for the rest of season five. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner will stick around on “Yellowstone”……for at least a little bit.

“Yellowstone” fans have been waiting for any concrete updates on whether or not Kevin Costner will remain on the show. Will his time as John Dutton continue or will he ride off into the sunset never to return?

It sounds like the decision is in and it’s the former.

Kevin Costner will likely stick around on “Yellowstone.”

“What I can say is our star, the face of our show, and executive producer, are very confident he is going to continue with our show,” Paramount Network’s president of development and production Keith Cox said Saturday night at PaleyFest while addressing the situation, according to Insider.

He also told attendees he’s “confident” the rest of season five will be “phenomenal.”

Where will the show go from here?

It’s very important to note Cox didn’t exactly provide a lot of details about what the future holds. Just that Costner is expected to say.

Does that mean for the rest of season five? The rest of the series as long as it goes? These are the questions fans now want answered.

In the short term, “Yellowstone” fans will have to settle for just knowing the face of the Dutton dynasty is going to at least appear for a bit longer.

Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” future seems a little more stable. Questions still do linger. (Credit: Paramount Network)

As a rabid “Yellowstone” fan, I wouldn’t be surprised if John Dutton is killed off at the end of season five. It still seems like a split might be in everyone’s best interest – other than the fans, of course. That means Kevin Costner might be back for the rest of season five and that will be the end of the road. From there, it could quickly shift to Matthew McConaughey. That’s pure speculation, but it makes a lot of sense on the surface.