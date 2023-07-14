Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Rips Him For Quitting ‘Yellowstone’

Videos by OutKick

The drama between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner continues to brew, and “Yellowstone” is now in the crosshairs.

The future of the hit neo-Western with Costner as John Dutton is up in the air as he battles through an ugly divorce.

Season five will serve as the end of the hit saga. It’s supposed to return in November. However, writers and actors striking has cast serious doubt on whether or not that can happen. It’s also unclear whether Costner will return at all.

Well, judging from what Christine is claiming in court documents, it sounds like he’s out.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner are engaged in an ugly divorce. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation )

Christine Baumgartner calls out Kevin Costner for quitting “Yellowstone.”

Costner’s estranged wife claims he “could have continued” to do the hit Taylor Sheridan series, but walked away because he thinks his new project “Horizons” will make him more money, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

“Kevin’s value as an actor has never been higher, especially after the success of ‘Yellowstone.’ Kevin could have continued with the show, but he chose not to in order to pursue the ‘Horizon’ project,” she claimed in court documents filed July 7. Christine Baumgartner also described her soon-to-be ex-husband as a “very money focused person.”

This seems like a good time to remind people Costner owes Christine $129,000 a month in child support.

Costner must feel very confident about “Horizons” because previous court documents show he invested $20 million in the western project.

Is Kevin Costner done with “Yellowstone”? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

It sounds like Taylor Sheridan’s most famous show is in huge trouble.

What Christine Baumgartner claims in court documents seems to match Costner’s own claim that he no longer has a contract for “Yellowstone.”

Judging from the lack of a contract and his wife claiming he gave up on the show, does he sound like a man eager to return to film “Yellowstone”?

Most definitely not. That would seem to indicate fans should start preparing for a lackluster ending. Fans have invested more than five years into Taylor Sheridan’s best series.

Now, it certainly appears like Costner is out the door and not coming back. How the hell are fans supposed to get a proper ending without John Dutton?

Will Kevin Costner return to “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s keep our fingers crossed Taylor Sheridan can bring “Yellowstone” home. It certainly feels like fans are now at a point where disappointment is almost a guarantee. I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt it.