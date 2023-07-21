Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Vacations In Hawaii…With His Friend

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner isn’t letting their messy divorce keep her down.

The “Yellowstone” star and Christine are currently engaged in a bitter and ugly divorce, and the star actor was recently ordered to pay her nearly $130,000 per month in child support.

While the situation might be escalating, she’s doing her best to deal with as little stress as possible. That apparently includes hopping on a plane to Hawaii….and she didn’t go alone.

Christine Baumgartner heads to Hawaii.

Christine is in Hawaii with Costner’s friend and wealthy financier Josh Connor, according to TMZ. Josh, interestingly, is also recently divorced.

However, it doesn’t appear the two are looking for any sparks to fly. TMZ reported a source told the outlet there is “absolutely no romantic relationship” but the two “have been good friends for years.” He also lives close to Costner’s home in Carpinteria, CA.

Just friends? For now it appears to be that way, but taking a vacation with someone who is also friends with Costner right after getting a huge child support ruling is certainly an interesting choice.

The divorce has been messy for Christine and Kevin Costner.

The divorce between Costner and Christine as been far from pleasant. She initially refused to move out, despite a prenup agreement that mandated it.

Then, Costner’s estranged wife initially requested nearly $250,000 a month in child support. The “Yellowstone” star wanted to pay closer to $50,000.

Ultimately, she got more than half of her request and Costner could now be on the hook for more than $1.5 million a year in child support. That’s not going to make anyone overly happy.

TMZ reported an upcoming hearing will determine whether or not the prenup holds as valid. If it does, Christine will be on the hook for the legal fees Kevin Costner incurred having to defend it and will have to repay the $1.5 million she got for housing. The battle rages on. The drama is so rich not even Taylor Sheridan could have cooked it up.