Kevin Costner’s Divorce Gets Ugly As Wife Refuses To Move Out: REPORT

Kevin Costner’s divorce from his wife Christine Baumgartner is starting to look like a storyline right out of “Yellowstone.”

The “Yellowstone” star’s wife filed for divorce several weeks ago after 18 years of marriage, and the news reportedly completely blindsided the talented actor.

Well, the situation has apparently only escalated since early May, and there’s one major issue:

Christine reportedly won’t move out.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are getting a divorce. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Costner consumed by divorce chaos.

Christine is required by their prenup to vacate all of Costner’s home within 30 days of filing for divorce, but is refusing to do so in order to use it as leverage, according to TMZ.

To make matters worse for the “Yellowstone” star, he’s already reportedly forked over a significant amount of cash to help move her along.

Costner had to pay her $1.2 million under their prenup, but has allegedly easily surpassed that. Costner is claiming in court docs he’s paid her $1.45 million to get her out, is willing to pay $30,000 a month in child support and cover $10,000 in moving expenses, according to the same TMZ report.

Costner currently owns three homes.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have been married for 18 years. The two are now getting divorced. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Costner can’t seem to avoid drama.

Kevin Costner seems to be attached to drama this year. Whether it’s drama tied to the production of “Yellowstone” or drama in his personal life, the legendary western actor just can’t seem to have a calm and relaxed time.

The series is coming to an end, it’s unclear when he’ll even return to film and he’s now reportedly dealing with Christine Baumgartner not wanting to follow the terms of their prenup.

It’s straight out of Taylor Sheridan’s world. Except, when we last saw John Dutton, him and Summer Higgins were living together without any problems at all. This is a rare situation where real life is somehow darker than “Yellowstone.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are getting divorced. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Best of luck to Kevin Costner. It sounds like he’s going to need it if he’s already nearly $1.5 million in the hole and that’s not moving the needle at all.