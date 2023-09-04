Kevin Costner Scores Significant Victory With Child Support Ruling

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner will have to fork over a lot of money in child support payments, but not nearly as much as originally ordered.

Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are going through a brutally ugly divorce, and one of the main issues has been how much the “Yellowstone” star will have to pay in child support.

Baumgartner initially demanded nearly $250,000 a month, but a judge set the temporary number at right around $129,000. Now, that number is getting slashed in a huge way. Costner has been ordered to pay $63,209 a month in child support in the final ruling, according to TMZ.

That comes out to $758,508 a year for the couple’s three children. It’s still a significant amount of cash, but also a lot less than the original ruling and what Baumgartner wanted.

Kevin Costner ordered to pay Christine Baumgartner $63,209 a month in child support. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kevin Costner is going through an ugly divorce.

If Christine Baumgartner had gotten her way, the man responsible for playing John Dutton would have had to pay around $3 million annually in child support.

That’s more money than the average American makes in their life. Instead, he will have to pay just a fraction of what she demanded.

That’s not a minor win. It’s a huge win for the “Yellowstone” star, and $758,508 a year in child support payments should be more than enough to provide for three kids.

It’s more than three quarters of a million dollars.

Will Kevin Costner ever return to “Yellowstone”? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

What happens next for Costner?

With the divorce proceedings appearing to be trending towards wrapping up, will Kevin Costner make any attempt to return to “Yellowstone”?

That’s a question a lot of people will want answered. For now, the answer remains unclear. The show is supposed to return in a couple months, but there’s no chance that will happen.

None at all. There’s a better chance I take some reps in an NFL game this season than “Yellowstone” returns by November.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are going through a tough divorce. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As for Costner, he now has a lot of money freed up after this huge win. Don’t spend it all in one place, Kevin!