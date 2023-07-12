Kevin Costner Ordered To Pay Estranged Ex-Wife Massive Child Support Bill

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner will be writing some huge child support checks for the foreseeable future.

Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are going through a bitter and brutal divorce, and one of the key issues has been child support.

Christine demanded nearly $250,000 a month from the “Yellowstone” star. While she won’t get that number, she will walk away with a chunk of money for the three kids the two share.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner divorcing after nearly 18 years of marriage. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kevin Costner ordered to write big child support checks.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show Costner has been ordered to pay $129,755 a month in child support. He initially only wanted to pay $51,940.

The two will split education and health care costs for their three children. Costner has also been ordered to pay Christine $200,000 for attorney fees and $100,000 in forensic costs, according to the same TMZ report.

The good news for Costner is the number isn’t final. There will be another hearing at some point in the next few months to determine if the number should increase, decrease or hold steady at $129,755 a month.

Kevin Costner will pay his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner more than $129,000 a month in child support. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Costner and Christine are going their separate ways.

Christine filed for divorce from the “Yellowstone” star back in March after 18 years of marriage. Things got off to a rough start in the proceedings.

Christine contested the prenup and initially didn’t move out of the home she was living in, which was a prenup stipulation.

However, this appears to be a semi-win for her. If the number holds, which TMZ seems to think is likely, she’ll be paid $1,557,060 in child support.

That’s more money than some NFL backups earn.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner are divorcing after nearly 18 years of marriage. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The bad news for Costner is he claims his contract for “Yellowstone” is done. If that’s true, Taylor Sheridan might not bring him back for the rest of season five. He was earning more than $1 million an episode, and now needs that money more than ever. Perhaps this ruling will bring him back to the “Yellowstone” table. That remains to be seen, but for now, Christine Baumgartner has earned a minor victory.