Kevin Blackistone Calls Washington Wizards, Capitals Plan To Move Out Of D.C. ‘Uncomfortable’ Due To ‘Demographics’

The Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals are moving to northern Virginia in the coming years.

Multiple reports Tuesday revealed that CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner Ted Leonsis is set to move both teams to a new arena and associated entertainment district. That was then confirmed by a Wednesday morning press conference with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Leonsis.

Leonsis and Youngkin explained that they intend to work together to “create a world-class Entertainment District in Alexandria at Potomac Yard, pending legislative approval and completion of definitive documents.”

“When we first came out here and I saw 70 acres and the ability to start with a clean slate,” Leonsis continued, “and imagine what would an arena 30 years from now need to be built and be served, and to build a digital-first experience, it really is a very, very romantic but also pragmatic vision that we have, that we can’t do anywhere else. This place for people is one-of-a-kind.”

Monumental Sports & Entertainment had previously asked D.C. to give them $600 million to rework Capital One Arena.

Washington D.C. Loses Out Again

The move is a significant blow to the D.C. sports scene, with the Wizards and Capitals sent to leave town for greener, less dangerous pastures.

The nation’s capital has seen a dramatic increase in crime, though of course Leonsis didn’t mention that in his press conference or statement. Even the NBC 4 Washington report described the downtown D.C area as “struggling with crime.”

Kevin Blackistone, frequent ESPN panelist, professor and sportswriter panned the move on X though, because to him the “demographics” south across the river make him “very uncomfortable.”

The demographics of this @WashWizards @Capitals move south across the river are very uncomfortable. — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) December 13, 2023

The criticism from Blackistone seems to be that because the team is moving to a safer area in a nicer part of northern Virginia, that makes them racist? If he was so concerned that the “demographics” in Alexandria are “uncomfortable,” meaning, that it has too many white people for his taste, perhaps he should have advocated that D.C. do something about the rampant crime wave sweeping the city.

But that would also make him “very uncomfortable” because it would mean criticizing his political ideology. Instead it’s much easier to engage in lazy racism.

Bowser has been an abject disaster as mayor of D.C., from her handling of Black Lives Matter protests and violence, to her defund the police rhetoric, tolerance for crime, to now letting the Wizards and Capitals get away. But Blackistone’s ire is with the fact that too many white people may live near to the new arena complex.

Never blame those who created the problem, blame those looking for a solution. Perfection.

Imagine too if those same concerns were levied by a white sportswriter towards an arena and entertainment district being built inside a city with the opposite demographic composition. The calls for cancellation from the online sports left; Blackistone himself most assuredly, would be deafening.

But this is a consistent trend from him, after previously demanding MLB move spring training out of Florida because he disagreed with Ron DeSantis. No matter what “demographics” would be hurt by such a move.

Capitals, Wizards Move To Virginia A Massive Win For Virginia Under Glenn Youngkin

Instead of staying in an older arena in a crumbling city, the Washington teams will move to a brand new facility with several mixed use components that make the site even more appealing. According to NBC 4, the development plans include a shared arena, new Monumental corporate headquarters, media studio, practice facility, performing arts venue and an “expanded esports facility.”

“This is the most visionary sports and entertainment development in the world, bringing together entertainment, sports, and technology in the most advanced innovation corridor in the United States: a once-in-a-generation and historic development for the Commonwealth, sports fans, and all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental.”

It’s yet another victory for Glenn Youngkin, showing the value of being a business friendly jurisdiction as opposed to the lawlessness overwhelming D.C. No wonder his approval rating in Virginia remains consistently high.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued what she described as “our best and final offer” to keep the two teams “where they belong – in Washington, D.C.” Though given the scope and scale of the plan in Arlington, a last minute push to keep them seems unlikely.