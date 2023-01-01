Kerryon Johnson Jokes With Fan Who Was Gifted His No. 33 Jersey Instead Of Calvin Johnson’s 81

Former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson had some fun with a fan whose mom thought she was buying a Calvin Johnson jersey.
It was an honest mistake. She saw a Lions jersey with the name Johnson on the back. How many Johnsons could’ve played for the Lions over the years?
Well, at least two: Calvin and Kerryon.
She bought the Kerryon Johnson jersey.
Oops.
There have been over twenty Johnsons who have suited up for the Lions over the years. She could have purchased a Jack Johnson jersey, a Jimmie Johnson Jersey (not that one), or even a Pepper Johnson.
Johnson — Kerryon Johnson — responded on Twitter to the photo of the fan holding up his jersey.
Very cool of Kerryon to have a sense of humor about the whole situation.
The former Auburn Tiger spent three seasons with the Lions before moving on to the San Francisco 49ers. He’s currently a free agent.
While his NFL career never really took off the way it seemed like it might, he had a monster of a career at Auburn.
He’s No. 6 all-time on the school’s single-season rushing yards list. He’s No. 4 on Auburn’s single-season touchdown list with 18, a feat he accomplished in 2017. That same year he was named the SEC offensive player of the year.
