Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. The 2021 four-star recruit was the Spartans’ leading receiver last season and caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

He stands 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with next-level burst and great hands. His tape speaks for itself.

After two years in East Lansing, Coleman entered the transfer portal just hours before the most recent window closed. Nobody saw it coming.

That was on April 30.

Now, eight days later, Coleman has his pick of the litter. He could go almost anywhere in the country, and his re-recruitment is the perfect example of the chaos that is the transfer portal.

Coleman did not enter the portal as a “do not contact.” That means that he is welcoming offers from any and all potential suitors, of which there are many. At least 60, to be exact!

Keon Coleman has offers from:

Georgia

Miami

Oregon State

Florida

North Carolina

TCU

Georgia Tech

Missouri

Texas A&M

Florida State

Colorado

Oregon

Penn State

Michigan

Arkansas

Mississippi State

Iowa

Cal-Berkeley

Oklahoma

Pittsburgh

LSU

Tennessee

Louisville

Kentucky

USC

Nebraska

Auburn

Arizona

Maryland

Notre Dame

South Carolina

Oklahoma State

Baylor

Rutgers

Indiana

West Virginia

Washington State

Purdue

Utah

Texas Tech

Southern University

Illinois

Florida A&M

Louisiana Tech

Liberty

Eastern Michigan

North Texas

UConn

Marshall

SMU

Kent State

Ole Miss

Western Kentucky

Jacksonville State

Memphis

Troy

Bowling Green

Wright State

Prairie View A&M

Valdosta State

Got all that?

And that list of 60 may not be complete. More schools could still jump into the mix.

Coleman finished a visit to Florida State over the weekend. He is headed to Ole Miss next.

To say that the process is stressful would be an understatement.

A high school athlete is recruited over the course of two, sometimes even three or four years. The timeline allows for plenty of thought, discussion and coordination. Rarely does a list of offers exceed 35, let alone 50.

Coleman had 43 offers out of high school. Now, after hitting the portal, he is being recruited by nearly 20 more schools and will have to make a decision in a matter of weeks, or a couple of months at the latest.

On the flip side of things, colleges are casting wide nets. Coleman is not the first, nor the last transfer to have a list of offers this size.

As soon as a player hits the transfer portal, coaching staffs across the country determine if there is any interest in bringing him in. If there is any interest at all, they’re going to offer. In turn, the prospects’ offer lists grow to the size of Coleman’s.

Basically, it’s like taking the high school recruiting timeline and crunching it down to a third, or less, of the size. Coleman will have two years of eligibility remaining, so it’s not like it’s an easy decision that he has to make in such a short amount of time. He’s deciding on his future.

Also, shoutout to Wright State, Valdosta State and PVAMU for shooting their shots. You can’t hear no if you don’t ask.

The transfer portal era is crazy!