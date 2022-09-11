Mayhem Ensues As Kentucky Students Flip Car, Burn Couch To Celebrate Florida Win On Famous State Street

Kentucky football is on the up-and-up. The Wildcats are coming off of 10-win season with a lot of momentum and began the year at 2-0 after a win over No. 12 Florida on Saturday.

With the victory, head coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head football coach in program history. He even surpassed the great Bear Bryant.

While the football team traveled home from Gainesville, the party in Lexington was in full force. Kentucky football appears to be legit and the students are fired up.

They rushed to the famous State Street to celebrate the win, as has been tradition in all sports for years.

CROWDS are flocking to state street!!! pic.twitter.com/0F2XjLqzU7 — DeuceG🤙🏿 (@grind92) September 11, 2022

Utter mayhem ensued as crowds gathered in mass.

At first, wood pallets, chairs, cardboard and other various objects were set on fire in the middle of the students.

A procession of chairs and other furniture makes its way to the fire as cheers erupt from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/oEtzb9yLCL — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) September 11, 2022

And then a couch was added into the mix.

The couch has been burnt… you couldn’t pay me to live on State Street. pic.twitter.com/bgwaGRgaPT — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) September 11, 2022

From there, the party continued into Sunday morning. People were everywhere.

The current scene at State Street as UK students and fans celebrate the football team’s win over Florida. *warning explicit language* @heraldleader @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/2QCXQRjvPO — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) September 11, 2022

Here is a look at some of the wild scenes on State Street at Kentucky:

State Street is a special place pic.twitter.com/d2ZiDHEj7l — Grant Grubbs (@grant_grubbs_) September 11, 2022

Some scenes from State Street as University of Kentucky students and fans celebrated the football team’s win over Florida Saturday night. @heraldleader @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/4llATCfDFc — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) September 11, 2022

More from State Street last night where students and fans gathered to burn couches and flip a car after Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida. @heraldleader @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/25tSb0IeV7 — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) September 11, 2022

Unfortunately, the Wildcats may have taken things one step too far. It is unclear as to who’s car it was and how it ended up on its side, but a vehicle was flipped.

Assuming that the owner did not volunteer his or her car to be flipped, that’s simply not okay. However, if the car owner was in on the plan, then all of this is moot and it was epic.

More than likely, though, someone did not say “HEY! LET’S FLIP MY CAR!” which makes it uncool. College football causes people to do and say some crazy things, so maybe he or she did give the green lit to have his or her car flipped — who knows?!

Here’s how it went down:

A car has been flipped on State Street… pic.twitter.com/XNytXBr4Xi — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) September 11, 2022

A car has been flipped. pic.twitter.com/kHIKk0plzs — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) September 11, 2022

Eventually, the fire department arrived on the scene to break things up and put out the flaming couch. The celebration came to an end, but Kentucky football continues to roll.

The flames are almost extinguished. pic.twitter.com/MK3wxE0QkA — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) September 11, 2022

Will the chaos continue if the Wildcats keep winning? It sure seems that way. State street beware.