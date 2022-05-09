Kentucky Running Back Chris Rodriguez Arrested On Sunday In Lexington

Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez was arrested Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and careless driving. According to Kentucky arrest reports, Rodriguez was stopped around 3:15 a.m. on Nicholasville Road in Fayette County and booked by the University of Kentucky police department.

Rodriguez was also cited for no tail lamps on his vehicle.

The Kentucky athletic department has yet to release a statement on the incident.

The Wildcats running back rushed for 1,379 total yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Over his career in Lexington, Rodriguez has rushed for 2,739 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 15 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

This was a big off-season for the Wildcats, with both Rodriguez and QB Will Levis returning for another season. The ‘Cats are looking to take the next step this season after offensive coordinator Liam Coen returned to the NFL and Mark Stoops hired Rich Scangarello to lead take over the play-calling duties.

We will keep you posted on any new developments regarding the matter.

Follow along on Twitter: @TreyWallace_