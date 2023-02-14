Kentucky Offensive Line Commit Shows Off Crazy Strength With 605-Pound Squat, Is Already Taking Shots At Louisville

Videos by OutKick

University of Kentucky offensive line commit Hayes Johnson is a big, strong fella. Although he is only finishing his senior year of high school, he is already putting up massive numbers in the weight room.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle from Campbellsville, Ky. committed to play for the Wildcats over offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee and West Virginia. Although he only made things official earlier this month, he is already taking shots at his in-state rivals.

Johnson’s Twitter picture shows him giving ‘Ls Down’ to the Cardinals.

Kentucky football commit Hayes Johnson.

Needless to say, the bad blood runs deep in the Bluegrass State.

Although Johnson still has a few months left in his senior year, he is already looking ahead to the future. Kentucky’s offensive line was abysmal in 2022, so there is a legitimate opportunity to get on campus and earn playing time right away.

In preparation for his freshman year, Johnson has been in the weight room. He put up a personal best on the squat rack earlier this week and maxed at 605 pounds.

Seeing as his high school weight room does not often see such massive weight, the team had to find thinner plates so that he could get it on the bar. They did, and Johnson crushed 605.

While there is certainly a debate to be had about whether Johnson went deep enough on his squat for the rep to count, a freeze frame shows a 90-degree angle at the bottom of his rep. Count it!

Kentucky football commit Hayes Johnson.

Regardless of whether Johnson’s 605-pound squat “counted” or not, the feat is impressive. Think about it for a second.

At 18 years old (maybe even 17), Johnson is squatting more than twice his body weight. Most FBS, Power Five offensive lineman are squatting somewhere around 450 pounds on average. Johnson is adding 155 to that number.

Kentuccky’s big blue wall restoration is well underway!