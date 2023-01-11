Fan With Anti-John Calipari Sign Quickly Gets Escorted Out Of Rupp Arena During Kentucky’s Dreadful Loss To South Carolina

Frustration with John Calipari among Kentucky fans is growing, and quickly. One fan decided to voice his frustration via an anti-Calipari sign during the Wildcats’ home game against South Carolina on Tuesday, but that didn’t last long.

According to Sophie Meadors of 18 News in Lexington, the fan holding a sign that read ‘Please go to Texas’ was escorted out of Rupp Arena. She later reported that security acted quickly, and removed the fan in less than two minutes.

Fan escorted out of Rupp after holding up a “Please go to Texas” sign during the South Carolina game… pic.twitter.com/llCn4A3WJn — Sophie Meadors (@SophieMeadors) January 11, 2023

While the sign was a direct shot at Calipari, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the fan wasn’t escorted out because of what was written on the sign. Fans sitting behind the fan with the sign complained about not being able to see and instead of simply putting the sign down, the fan chose to leave.

The fan was dedicated to getting his message across, and mission accomplished.

The sign about Calipari going to Texas is a reference to Chris Beard recently being fired by the Longhorns and the program rumored to have interest in the longtime Kentucky head coach.

Kentucky basketball is in a bad place, and John Calipari’s seat in Lexington is officially on fire. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Calipari’s seat in Lexington was teetering between warm and hot heading into Tuesday’s game against the Gamecocks, but now it’s on fire after the Wildcats lost 71-68.

Kentucky was favored by more than 15 points heading into the contest against the Gamecocks, and the loss snapped a 28-game home winning streak for the Cats.

Next up for this 10-6 Kentucky team is a trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, which could get ugly in a hurry for the Wildcats.

Kentucky is still No. 44 in KenPom rankings after its horrible loss to the Gamecocks, but things are trending in the wrong direction, to put it lightly.