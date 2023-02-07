Kentucky Fires Longtime Usher Who Flipped Off Florida During Wildcats’ Win Over Gators

Videos by OutKick

Kentucky earned a hard-fought win over Florida inside Rupp Arena over the weekend. One longtime usher – or Blue Coat as Kentucky calls them – celebrated by throwing up the bird towards the Gators’ bench.

The man has since been fired by the university.

The Blue Coat was caught on camera flipping off Florida while students around him were a bit more PG-rated simply waving toward the opposing team’s bench.

Gotta love the Blue Coat Bird Flip to end the game pic.twitter.com/f4YzdNwEvf — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 5, 2023

‘Doug The Blue Coat’ called into Kentucky Sports Radio on Monday and shared the news that the athletic department had relieved him of his duties. He had held the position for 19 years.

Doug the Blue Coat called into KSR and said UK Athletics told the Committee to not allow him to be a Blue Coat anymore bc he flipped the bird at the Florida game



He said he has done the games for 19 years, loves the students and is sad. We need to help #FreeDoug pic.twitter.com/RUvtNr7eJc — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 6, 2023

This entire situation is Doug being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Of all the moments the broadcast had to pan to his section, it was the moment he threw up his middle finger for a split second. If this were a student throwing up the bird – and plenty of them inside the arena most definitely were – absolutely nothing would happen, but Doug here got the boot.

Doug was caught up in the emotion of Kentucky earning a win over an SEC East rival, you can’t fault the man’s middle finger for showing up for a couple of seconds.

It’s unfortunate, to say the least, but Kentucky fans have already started shouting for Doug to retain his Blue Coat status by starting a #FreeDoug campaign on social media.

Hopefully, Doug gets his usher job back, but in today’s day and age, who knows if the Wildcats will give him another shot.